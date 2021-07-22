Shailene Woodley to Star in Showtime’s ‘Three Women’ TV Adaptation

Shailene Woodley, star of “Big Little Lies,” The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “The Spectacular Now,” has joined Showtime’s upcoming hourlong series “Three Women” as a lead. The drama is a book-to-television adaptation of the nonfiction bestseller of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, who also executive produces the series.

Woodley is repped by Hyperion, Range Media Partners and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Her credits also include “The Descendants,” the dystopian “Divergent” YA film trilogy and in the John Green book-to-feature adaptation “The Fault in Our Stars.” She recently wrapped the lead role and served as a producer on the indie film “Misanthrope” and stars in the upcoming Netflix and Studio Canal feature film “The Last Letter from Your Lover,” which she also produced. Last month, it was announced that Woodley would star in “Robots,” a “fast-paced comedy” from Anthony Hines, one of the writers of “Borat” and “Bruno.”

Deadline first reported the news.

