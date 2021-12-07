‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max.

The first season of the series debuted on Nov. 18, with the final two episodes of the season set to debut on Dec. 9. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional season one series regulars include Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.”

Kaling and Noble co-wrote the first episode of the series. Both executive produce, with Noble also serving as showrunner. Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment also executive produces. Kaling executive produces under her Kaling International banner. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics, holding a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote “‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ proves that there are plenty of ways for TV shows to tell college stories, especially when rooted in engagingly messy characters like these.”