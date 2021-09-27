‘Sex/Life’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Sex/Life” will return for a second season on Netflix. The streamer has renewed the drama starring Sarah Shahi, and all series regulars — Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette — are slated to return to the show.

“Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying,” said showrunner, creator, executive producer and writer Stacy Rukeyser in a statement. “When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

“Sex/Life,” inspired by the book “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by B.B. Easton, centers on a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past. Billie Connelly (Shahi), exhausted from taking care of her two kids and feeling nostalgic for the free-spirited life she lived in New York with her best friend Sasha (Odette) before marrying loving and reliable Cooper (Vogel), starts journaling and fantasizing about her exploits with an ex (Demos). When her husband eventually finds her journal, Connelly has to choose between a sexual revolution in her marriage or going back down a path to the man who broke her heart. When the show premiered on Netflix on June 25, it was devoured by 67 million households in its first four weeks.

The series is executive produced by Jordan Hawley (“Smallville,” “UnREAL,” “A Million Little Things,) and Academy Award-winning producer J. Miles Dale (“Shape of Water,” “The Strain,” “The Vow”), along with Rukeyser.