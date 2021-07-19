Jemima Kirk Promises to Run a Tight Ship as New Teacher in ‘Sex Education’ Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Jemima Kirk, formerly synonymous with her role as the wild, free-spirited Jessa on HBO’s “Girls,” is flipping the script for the students of Moordale Secondary School in Season 3 of “Sex Education,” out Sept. 17.

Netflix released a teaser that shows Kirk as Moordale’s new head teacher, Hope Haddon, who aims to to return the school to a pillar of excellence. The PSA-like video suggests Hope has already swindled the students into rehabilitating Moordale’s image.

“With a new uniform, a new student body and a new attitude, Moordale is the perfect place to grow into the fine adults we are destined to be,” Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu).

Always one to cut through a facade, Maeve (Emma Mackey) later urges, “Choose Moordale. Please. So this can end.”

Last we saw the students of Moordale, Adam (Connor Swindells) publicly declared his feelings for Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) was placed on leave, Maeve and Viv’s quiz team won nationals, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) successfully performed in the school musical thanks to Viv’s help, and Otis (Asa Butterfield) opened up about his feelings and professed his love for Maeve over a voicemail, which was deleted by Maeve’s neighbor Isaac (George Robinson). Otis was also still in trouble with mom Jean (Gillian Anderson) about running a sex clinic at school. She may be too busy to hold a grudge, though, because she came to learn she was pregnant.

Season 3 kicks off a new year at Moordale with Jean’s baby on the way, Eric and Adam as an official couple and Otis having casual sex. Under the eye of head teacher Hope, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) discovers feminism, Jackson develops a new crush, and the lost voicemail still looms.

“Sex Education” is written by creator Laurie Nunn, Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, Alice Seabright and Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 was directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Nunn, Taylor and Campbell serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer below.

