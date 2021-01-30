COVID-19 Will Be Incorporated Into ‘Sex and the City’ Revival, According to Sarah Jessica Parker

While specific plotlines for each “Sex and the City” character in the HBO Max revival are unknown, star Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the limited series will incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic into show.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Friday, the actor said she is eagerly awaiting scripts from showrunner Michael Patrick King, who is leading a writers room that otherwise entirely comprises women.

“It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way,” Parker said of the show’s new writers, who will infuse the series with new “life experience, political world views and social world views.”

Parker said writing the coronavirus into the plot was a no-brainer, given that the series’ setting is New York City.

“[COVID-19 will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” she said. “And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

The revival will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship now in their 50s. The series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and is set to begin production in New York City in late spring. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not be returning and the show will incorporate the city as its “fourth character,” Parker said. Along with King, the revival will be executive produced by Parker, Nixon and Davis.

Parker added that she is excited to see how the women are tackling mid-life.

“I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” said Parker. “You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”