‘Sex and the City’ Revival Assembles Writers’ Room, Adds Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff

And just like that, HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival has assembled a writing team.

The original series re-enters the lives and friendships of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), now in their 50s.

“And Just Like That…” features familiar “Sex and the City” writers as well as several new additions. Comedian and author Samantha Irby, “Fresh Off the Boat” writer Rachna Fruchbom and “Reversing Roe” producer Keli Goff have joined veteran “Sex and the City” writers and producers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky in the writers room.

Irby, billed as a co-producer, is known for penning the New York Times bestsellers “Meaty,” “We Are Never Meeting in Real Life,” and “Wow, No Thank You.” She is currently developing “Meaty” at Comedy Central with Abbi Jacobson and Jessi Klein, and previously worked on “Tuca & Bertie,” “Work in Progress” and “Shrill.” She is repped by UTA and Kent Wolf at Neon Library.

Fruchbom, who will serve as co-executive producer, has previously written for “Parks and Recreation,” and co-hosts Crooked Media podcast “Hall of Shame.” She is repped by UTA, 3Arts, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.

Goff, a supervising producer, has written for “Twenties,” “Black Lightning,” and “Being Mary Jane,” and contributed to Time, Essence and Vogue. She was nominated for two Emmys as a producer on “Reversing Roe,” and is repped by Corinne Hayoun at Manage-ment and Lisa Davis at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Rottenberg and Zuritsky, who will serve as executive producers, won three Emmys during their time on “Sex and the City,” and worked on another Parker HBO series, “Divorce.” The “Odd Mom Out” showrunners have also worked on “Six Degrees” and “Smash.” They are currently working on a “Broad City” spinoff with Jacobson, Ilana Glazer and Susie Essman, and are developing a series with “Girls” star Allison Williams. Rottenberg and Zuritsky are repped by Artists First and Patti Felker and Dave Ryan at Felker Tozcek Suddleson Abramson.

Michael Patrick King and stars Parker, Davis, Nixon were previously announced as exec producers on the series. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original HBO series, will not be returning to reprise her role.