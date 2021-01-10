‘Sex and the City’ Revival Confirmed at HBO Max

“Sex and the City” is getting the revival treatment at HBO Max, Variety has confirmed.

The new chapter is titled “And Just Like That…” and will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, is not returning. Parker, Nixon and Davis will also executive produce, along with Michael Patrick King.

The revival will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s. The series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and is set to begin production in New York City in late spring.

Parker, Davis and Nixon all shared the long-rumored news on Instagram Sunday with a short teaser. The video cuts between footage of New York City and a computer screen, on which the phrases “And just like that…” and “The story continues…” are typed out along with Parker’s signature voiceover. Parker’s post is captioned, “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?”

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement.

“Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same name. The original series premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004.

The show was made into two films, “Sex and the City” in 2008 and “Sex and the City 2” in 2010. A prequel series starring AnnaSophia Robb, “The Carrie Diaries,” also premiered on the CW in 2013.

This marks the latest in a string of reboots for HBO Max, which also has “Gossip Girl” and “True Blood” revivals in the works.