‘Sex and the City’ Alum Kim Cattral Joins Peacock’s Reimagined ‘Queer as Folk’ Drama

“Sex and the City” alum and Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall has joined Peacock’s reimagination of the groundbreaking British series “Queer as Folk” as a recurring guest star. The highly anticipated drama hails from creator and executive producer Stephen Dunn, executive producer Jaclyn Moore and Universal Studio Group’s UCP.

The Emmy nominee will play a character described as a “martini-soaked, high society Southern debutante with trailer park roots.” Cattrall is currently shooting the Hulu series “How I Met Your Father,” the follow-up to “How I Met Your Mother, “and recently wrapped the film “About My Father” with Robert DeNiro.

Production for the show is currently underway in New Orleans. The original “Queer as Folk,” created by Russell T. Davies, chronicled the lives of three gay friends in Manchester. Peacock’s “Queer as Folk” will explore a diverse group of Louisiana residents whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. Cattrall joins previously announced cast members Devin Way (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19,”), Fin Argus (“Clouds,” “The Gifted”), Jesse James Keitel (“Big Sky”), Candace Grace (“Acts of Crime”), Johnny Sibilly (“Hacks,” “Pose”) and Ryan O’Connell (“Special,” “Will & Grace”). O’Connell also serves as a writer and co-executive producer on the series.

Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Nicola Shindler and the original British series creator will executive produce alongside Moore and Louise Pederson on behalf of All3 Media International, which distributes the format and the original “Queer as Folk” by Red Productions for Channel 4. Dunn directed the pilot episode, and Brian Dannelly serves as an executive producer and director.

Deadline first reported the news.