‘Sex and the City’ HBO Max Revival ‘And Just Like That’ Releases First Look Image

HBO Max has released the first official image from “And Just Like That,” the revival of “Sex and the City.”

The photo features series stars Sarah Jessica Parker reprising the role of Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York. The new series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Production on the show is now underway in New York. Fellow “Sex and the City” alum Kim Cattrall is not returning as Samantha Jones.

Along with the main trio, the 10-episode series will also feature Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler. With the exception of Ramirez, all the other actors previously appeared on “Sex and the City” and will reprise their original roles.

Parker, Davis, and Nixon all serve as executive producers on the show in addition to starring. Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King also executive produce. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

“And Just Like That” was officially confirmed at HBO Max back in January. The original series premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004. It was created by Darren Star and was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same name

The show was made into two films, “Sex and the City” in 2008 and “Sex and the City 2” in 2010. A prequel series starring AnnaSophia Robb, “The Carrie Diaries,” also premiered on the CW in 2013.