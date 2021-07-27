‘Sex and the City’ HBO Max Revival Adds Four More to Cast

Cathy Ang, Niall Cunningham, Alexa Swinton and Cree Cicchino have joined the cast of the HBO Max original series and revival of “Sex and the City.” Entitled “And Just Like That…,” the 10-episode TV sequel follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.

The half-hour series is currently shooting in New York and is executive produced by Parker, Davis, Nixon and Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky. The previously announced cast includes Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Ang (“Over the Moon,” “My Best Friend’s Exorcism,” “Ramy”) will play the role of Lily Goldenblatt; Cunningham (“Life in Pieces,” Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Deadbeat”) will appear as Brady Hobbes; Swinton (“Old,” “Billions,” “Emergence”) will play Rose Goldenblatt; Cicchino (“Mr. Iglesias,” “The Sleepover”) will appear as Brady Hobbes’ girlfriend, Luisa Torres.

