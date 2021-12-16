‘Severance’ Thriller at Apple TV Plus Gets Premiere Date and Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus announced that upcoming thriller series “Severance” will premiere with two episodes on Feb. 18, followed by new episodes weekly on Fridays.

The series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, who leads a team at Lumon Industries where employees’ work and personal lives are surgically divided. Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken also star.

“I have, of my own free accord, elected to undergo the procedure known as ‘severance,'” Mark and his employees say in the teaser, which you can watch below. “I give consent for the Lumon Corporation — and it’s a good corporation — to sever my memories between my work life and my personal life. I acknowledge that once the procedure is complete, I will be unable to access my personal memories whilst on Lumon’s severed floor. Nor will I retain work memories when I return home at the end of the day.”

Dan Erickson serves as writer and creator, who executive produces alongside Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville. Ben Stiller directs and executive produces through Red Hour Productions with Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn. Arquette and Scott also produce. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

DATES

AwesomenessTV announced that Season 3 of “Next Influencer” will premiere on Paramount Plus with five episodes on Jan. 13, with new episodes to debut weekly. In the competition series, a group of content creators complete a series of challenges in hopes of winning a prize package including a talent contract with Awesomeness. Past winner Owen Holt will host, and the Season 3 cast includes Taylor Olympios, Dawn Morante, Evan Lane, Carrie Berk, Talen Battles, Noah Danenhower, Noor Dabash, Sierra Reed, Kristian Ramey, Soha Khatib and Bryce McKenzie. Holt will also host a podcast unpacking each episode of “Next Influencer” called “Vibe Room” and premiering on Jan. 16.

LATE NIGHT

Scarlett Johansson, Bowen Yang and Toni Cornell will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Neil Patrick Harris and Daniel Ranieri will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kyle Mooney will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Kristin Davis, Chloe Grace Moretz and BTS will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”