Seth MacFarlane to Produce Adaptation of Elan Mastai Novel ‘All Our Wrong Todays’ at Peacock

Elan Mastai is developing a series adaptation of his novel “All Our Wrong Todays” at Peacock with Seth MacFarlane onboard as an executive producer.

The project is described as a mind bending time travel love story that explores alternate versions of ourselves in dramatically surprising and often unexpected ways.

Mastai will adapt the novel for the screen. MacFarlane and Erica Higgins will executive produce via Fuzzy Door Productions, with Fuzzy Door’s Rachel Hargreaves-Heald overseeing the project. Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor of Pascal Pictures will also executive produce. UCP will serve as the studio. Fuzzy Door is currently under a rich overall deal at UCP.

Mastai currently works as a writer and supervising producer on the hit NBC drama series “This Is Us.” His feature credits include “What If” and “The Samaritan.” “All Our Wrong Todays” was originally published in 2017 and has since been translated into 24 languages.

He is repped by Gersh and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door have set up a number of projects since signing their new overall deal. Among those is a limited series based on Herman Wouk’s novels “The Winds of War” and “War and Remembrance.” Others include a series adaptation of the short film “Skywatch” and a series about the Little Rock Nine. The latter project was to be executive produced by Chadwick Boseman before his death in August. Fuzzy Door continues to produce the Fox animated cornerstone “Family Guy” as well as “Cosmos” and Hulu’s “The Orville.”

MacFarlane is repped by Joy Fehily and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.