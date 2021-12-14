‘Servant’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus announced that “Servant,” the psychological thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan, has been renewed for a fourth season.

The pick up news comes ahead of the premiere of Season 3 on Jan. 21, 2022. Set in Philadelphia, “Servant” follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), their son Jericho (Mason and Julius Belford) and his nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who has secret powers and ties to a cult called the Church of Lesser Saints. Rupert Grint also stars, and Sunita Mani joins the cast for Season 3.

“Since the very first episode of ‘Servant,’ audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus. “With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four.”

Executive producers include creator Tony Basgallop, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, Taylor Latham and M. Night Shyamalan, who serves as a director along with writer Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Basgallop, Ryan Scott, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthon also write. “Servant” is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production.