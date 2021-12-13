Apple TV Plus Debuts ‘Servant’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus debuted a trailer for Season 3 of “Servant,” which premieres on Jan. 21, 2022.

The psychological thriller series follows Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), their son Jericho (Mason and Julius Belford) and his nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), who has secret powers and ties to a cult called the Church of Lesser Saints. Rupert Grint and Sunita Mani also star.

“This cult could come back for her at any time,” Dorothy says to Sean in the trailer, which you can watch below.

“None of you can protect me from them,” Leanne says. “You wouldn’t even know what to look for.”

Executive producers include creator Tony Basgallop, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, Taylor Latham and M. Night Shyamalan, who serves as a director along with writer Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Basgallop, Ryan Scott, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthon also write. “Servant” is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

LATE NIGHT

Dakota Johnson, Bobby Cannavale and Kelly Clarkson will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon and Black Pumas will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Patti LuPone, James Acaster and Joy Crookes will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Keanu Reeves and Brett Eldredge. Katie Couric, Zach Woods and Dave Gahan & Soulsavers will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”