‘Serial’ Season 3 to Be Developed as HBO Limited Series, LeBron James to Executive Produce

HBO is developing the third season of the hit podcast “Serial” as a limited series, with LeBron James onboard the project as an executive producer.

The potential series will examine the criminal justice system at work in Cleveland, Ohio. Following a young cop and the man he’s accused of beating, it dives into the inner workings of a middle-American courthouse and how the system impacts every person it touches: cop, lawyer, and citizens accused of and victimized by crimes.

Shola Amoo is attached to write, direct, and executive produce. James will executive produce under his SpringHill Company banner along with Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Eric Oberland. Sarah Koenig, Emmanuel Dzotsi, and Alissa Shipp of Serial Productions will also executive produce alongside Kary Antholis for Crime Story Media, LLC.

Should the project go to series, it would not be the first time that “Serial” has been brought to HBO. The premium cabler previously aired the docuseries “The Case Against Adnan Syed” in March 2019. Syed’s case was the subject of the podcast’s first season.

The SpringHill Company is a global consumer and entertainment brand. It unites three companies built by James and Carter: Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment media and consumer product company, SpringHill Entertainment, the premium scripted and unscripted film and television production company; and The Robot Company, the brand and culture consultancy.

Amoo previously wrote and directed the feature “The Last Tree,” which premiered in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition section of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The semi-autobiographical film follows Femi, a British-Nigerian boy who moves from a foster family in a white rural community to live with his mother in inner-city London, and learns what it means to be a young Black man in London in the early 2000s. His other credits include the films “A Moving Image” and the upcoming Searchlight feature “Sting Like a Bee: Muhammed Ali vs. The United States of America.”

Amoo is repped by CAA and Curtis Brown in the UK. Serial Productions is repped by UTA. The SpringHill Company is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Crime Story Media, LLC is repped by WME.