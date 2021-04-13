Serena Williams Sets Docuseries, First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

Serena Williams has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon, which includes a docuseries about her personal and professional life.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience,” Williams said. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.

Under the deal, the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion will develop both scripted and unscripted projects at Amazon, starting with the untitled docuseries. That project will be produced by Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios and is executive produced by Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Williams is one of the most dominant athletes alive today. Her tennis career includes title wins in all four Grand Slam tournaments, 72 singles and 23 doubles championships, and four Olympic gold medals including two in 2012 in both singles and doubles.

Off the court, Williams has launched businesses such as the S by Serena clothing line as well as Serena Ventures. She also supports charitable organizations such as the Yetunde Price Resource Center in Compton, CA.