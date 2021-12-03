Streaming Service Sensical Taps Nickelodeon Vet Sharon Kroll Cohen as Head of Marketing

Former Nickelodeon exec Sharon Kroll Cohen has been tapped to head up marketing for Sensical, a new streaming service geared toward kids 2-10. Common Sense Networks CEO Eric Berger, to whom she will report, announced the hire on Friday.

Cohen had previously been serving as a senior advisor to Common Sense Networks, which launched Sensical this summer. Cohen, who will be based in New York, will hold the title of vice president, marketing.

Cohen’s oversight will include content marketing, social media marketing, public relations and events, consumer insights, and user acquisition and customer lifecycle marketing. She will also oversee editorial partnership programs and affiliate marketing with device partners.

“Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of partnering closely with Sharon on the launch of Sensical,” Berger said in a statement. “Bringing the streaming service to life during the course of the pandemic certainly had its set of challenges, but Sharon’s commitment to excellence and determination to succeed impressed me beyond words. As we build and grow this best-in-class service in a highly competitive ecosystem, I can’t imagine anyone better suited to lead our marketing efforts and ensure that our distinctive brand gains traction with audiences and is seen as a new benchmark in children’s digital media.”

Sensical is inspired by Common Sense Media’s ratings and review service for parents.

“After two decades at Viacom building what is arguably linear’s most recognizable kids brand, I knew that my next role needed to be within an organization that was fearless in its go-to-market approach as well as empowering in terms of its message,” Cohen said.

I have found both of these attributes in Common Sense Networks and Sensical. I look forward to embarking on this next chapter, with Eric and the rest of the talented leadership team, to grow this special brand in the months ahead.”

At Nickelodeon, Cohen was most recently executive VP, Nickelodeon Experiences, where she oversaw strategic planning, development of location-based experiences spanning hotels, theme parks, live shows and theatricals, festivals, and brand activations. Previous roles at the company included executive VP, partner marketing, senior VP, integrated and retail marketing, and leading the Integrated Solutions Group.

Having launched this summer, Sensical is a free ad-supported app featuring with a wide range of video entertainment customized to appeal to kids under 10, as well as parents who want to make sure the programming is considered safe and educational across a variety of topics.