‘Selling Sunset’ Gets Orange County Spinoff ‘Selling the OC’ at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to the OC, “Selling Sunset” bitches.

“Selling Sunset” — Netflix’s unscripted series of real estate porn, created by hit-making executive producer Adam DiVello — is getting an Orange County spinoff. “Selling the OC” filming is underway now, and the show will premiere on the streamer sometime next year.

The show will follow Jason Oppenheim — owner of the Oppenheim Group, the real estate firm at the center of “Selling Sunset” — as he expands the company, having opened a second office in Newport Beach. The show will feature Oppenheim, as well as Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria and Brandi Marshall, among other agents.

Despite rumors to the contrary, “Selling Sunset” real estate agent and co-star Heather Rae El Moussa (formerly Heather Rae Young, before her recent marriage to “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa), will not move to “Selling the OC.” (Even though she’s featured on the agents page of the Oppenheim Group’s Newport Beach office.) It’s still to be determined whether any “Selling Sunset” cast members — such as Chrishell Strause, whom Oppenheim is dating — will make guest appearances on “Selling the OC,” since production has just begun.

As with its progenitor, “Selling the OC” is produced by DiVello’s Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.

Season 4 of “Selling Sunset” will premiere on Nov. 24. The show — which revolves around the world of high-end real estate in Los Angeles, and the agents who sell those houses — made its debut on Netflix in March 2019, and has the same glossy sheen and lush soundtrack of DiVello’s MTV smash “The Hills.”

Seasons 2 and 3 of “Selling Sunset” dropped in May and August 2020, respectively, and offered carefree pleasure during the early months of the pandemic. This summer, the show’s second season was nominated for an Emmy in the unstructured reality program category.

Netflix will have even more real estate content from DiVello soon. “Selling Tampa,” his previously announced docusoap about Allure Realty, a Florida agency run entirely by Black women in Florida, is also coming to the streamer.