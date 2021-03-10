Netflix Renews ‘Selling Sunset’ and ‘Bling Empire,’ Orders New Series From Creators of Both

Netflix has renewed its popular docusoaps “Selling Sunset” and “Bling Empire,” and has ordered two new series from the creators of both shows.

In a blog post on Wednesday morning, Brandon Riegg, the streamer’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, announced the renewals and series orders. “Selling Sunset” has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5, while a second season of “Bling Empire,” which premiered in January, has also been ordered.

Both shows follow the lives of the 1% in Los Angeles. “Bling Empire” — from executive producers Jeff Jenkins, Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans, and showrunner Brandon Panaligan — chronicles the ostentatiously fabulous lives of a clique of Asian and Asian American friends. “Selling Sunset,” created by Adam DiVello (“The Hills”), follows the high-end realtors at The Oppenheim Group in West Hollywood.

The “Selling Sunset” renewal has been a poorly kept secret, given that the cast is known for oversharing (but the two-season order is new). Sources close to the show say they hope to begin filming soon — the COVID spike in Los Angeles in the fall and early winter made filming impossible.

The full cast of “Selling Sunset” will return: Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (with Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim will all be back. Being reality stars, both Quinn, who is pregnant, and Stause, who got divorced from “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley during the show, have continued to remain in the spotlight. Quinn recently burned castmates who hadn’t “liked” her pregnancy announcement on Instagram. Over the weekend, Stause blasted former “Real Houswives” cast member Bethenny Frankel for her criticism of Meghan Markle. (After watching the interview, Frankel kind of apologized.)

Netflix has also ordered new shows from both DiVello’s Done and Done Productions and from Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG.

The untitled DiVello docusoap follows Allure Realty, a Florida real estate agency comprised entirely of Black women, led by military veteran Sharelle Rosado. According to the logline, “Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

And from Jenkins’ company is “My Unorthodox Life,” which follows Julia Haart, who was born Talia Leibov in 1971 in the Soviet Union. Haart went from being a member of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community to being creative director of La Perla to being the CEO of Elite World Group. As a fashion mogul, according to the logline, Haart wants to “revolutionize the industry from the inside out.” The docuseries will follow her professional life and her home life as a mother of four.

Jenkins, Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans and Haart are executive producers, and former “Real Housewives” executive producer Lenid Rolov is the showrunner of “My Unorthodox Life.” It’s expected to premiere later this year.