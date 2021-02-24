See-Saw Executives Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta Depart to Start 60Forty Films

Hakan Kousetta and Jamie Laurenson are departing U.K./Australia production outfit See-Saw Films to start their own TV production company 60Forty Films.

Kousetta and Laurenson are Primetime Emmy winners for short form series “State of the Union.”

At See-Saw, Laurenson was head of television, while Kousetta was COO, television. They will continue as executive producers on See-Saw projects “The North Water,” written and directed by Andrew Haigh, starring Colin Farrell, Jack O’Connell and Stephen Graham; “Slow Horses,” starring Gary Oldman, currently in production for Apple TV Plus; “The Essex Serpent,” directed by Clio Barnard, starring Claire Danes, also produced for Apple TV Plus; the second season of “State of the Union” for AMC; as well as “Heartstopper” for Netflix.

“Jamie and Hakan have done an extraordinary job over the last eight years in growing See- Saw’s television slate and building a team of incredible executive producers,” said See-Saw founders and joint managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman. “See-Saw is in an exciting position as we go into this year with a robust and impressive slate in no small part because of the hard work of Hakan and Jamie. We will miss them but are so excited to see what they do next, and thankfully it’s not goodbye as we’ll be continuing to collaborate on select See-Saw projects.”

Laurenson and Kousetta added, “We’ve had a wonderful time working with the brilliant people at See-Saw and we will miss them all. We are excited to start this new venture and are really happy to be continuing our collaboration with See-Saw on the projects we are exec producing.”

While at See-Saw, Laurenson and Kousetta oversaw several successful projects out of the company’s U.K. and Australian offices including Jane Campion’s “Top of the Lake: China Girl” and Rachel Gardner’s Australian slate comprising two seasons of live action family adventure series “The New Legends of Monkey” for Netflix and “The End,” starring Harriet Walter and Frances O’Connor, for Sky Atlantic and Foxtel.