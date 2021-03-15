‘Secret Invasion’: Marvel Disney Plus Series Adds ‘One Night in Miami’ Star Kingsley Ben-Adir

“One Night in Miami” star Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the Disney Plus Marvel series “Secret Invasion,” Variety has learned.

Exact character details for Ben-Adir’s character are being kept under wraps, but according to sources he will be playing a main villain. Jackson will reprise the role of Nick Fury in the series, while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos as he did in “Captain Marvel.” “Secret Invasion” centers on Fury and Talos — who first met during the events of “Captain Marvel” — and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Reps for Ben-Adir and Disney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Ben-Adir played Malcolm X in “One Night in Miami,” the critically-acclaimed Regina King feature that picked up three Oscar nominations on Monday. He also recently starred as President Barack Obama in the Showtime limited series “The Comey Rule.” Beyond that, Ben-Adir is known for his role in the Netflix series “The OA,” Hulu’s “High Fidelity,” the ITV crime drama “Vera,” and the BBC One series “Peaky Blinders.”

He is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners.

Variety exclusively reported “Secret Invasion” was in development back in September, with Disney confirming the news during their investor day presentation in December. Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce. Like all the other Marvel shows at Disney Plus, Marvel Studios will produce.

“Secret Invasion” was one of several new Marvel projects announced for Disney Plus on investor day. Others included “Armor Wars” starring Don Cheadle, “Ironheart” starring Dominique Thorne, and a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special. Disney Plus has already started rolling out its slate of Marvel limited series, with “WandaVision” launching earlier this year and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” debuting March 19. Fellow MCU show “Loki” is set to debut in June, with “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Moon Knight” on the way.