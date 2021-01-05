HBO Max Debuts ‘Search Party’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the fourth season of “Search Party,” and Pluto TV will exclusively stream “The Dr. Oz Show.”

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max unveiled a trailer for the fourth season of “Search Party.” The upcoming season will follow Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early) and Portia’s (Meredith Hagner) investigation into where Dory (Alia Shawkat) is. The new season of the comedy thriller will premiere on Jan. 14 with three episodes, followed by three episodes on Jan. 21 and the final four episodes on Jan. 28. Watch the trailer below.

STREAMING

Pluto TV will exclusively stream the Daytime Emmy-winning series, “The Dr. Oz Show.” The new “Dr. Oz” channel on the streamer will feature 100 episodes with 30 new episodes that will be added each month from different seasons of the show, hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz. Currently in its 12th season, “The Dr. Oz Show” is produced by Zoco Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will welcome Jim Parsons, Elizabeth Olsen and Yungblud, while Gwen Stefani and Ralph Macchio will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Anya Taylor-Joy will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will welcome Chelsea Handler, Maika and Maritza Moulite and Chris Coleman.