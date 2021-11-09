‘Search Party’ to End with Season 5 in January (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max announced that “Search Party” will end with its fifth season, which will premiere with all 10 episodes on Jan. 7, 2022.

The thriller comedy, which premiered on TBS in 2016 before moving to HBO Max for Season 3, follows a group of 20-somethings who end up on a dark path while searching for a missing college acquaintance. Season 5 will see Dory (Alia Shawkat) enter a business partnership with tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) after a near death experience, bringing her friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) along in the venture.

Cast members newly joining “Search Party” in Season 5 include Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens and Michelle Badillo. Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty return as recurring guest stars.

Showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers executive produce with Michael Showalter and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez. See first look images above and below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

ESPN Plus announced that “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” will debut Nov. 16 with a one-episode premiere; additional episodes post weekly each following Tuesday. Each weekly debut will include a special presentation of the episode at 9 p.m. followed by the post-show “Inside the Arena” hosted by Tedy Bruschi and Field Yates. Directed by Gotham Chopra, the series features Brady and other notable figures deconstructing the milestones of his NFL career, each episode focusing on a single Super Bowl appearance, beginning with Super Bowl XXXVI. The docuseries is co-produced by ESPN, 199 Productions, Chopra and NFL Films.

FIRST LOOKS

Fox released a new teaser for Season 3 of “9-1-1: Lone Star.” The drama stars Rob Lowe and Gina Torres and premieres its third season Jan. 3, 2022 at 8 p.m. The new promo features short clips of the frigid terrain as Lowe speaks into a microphone, “Requesting emergency assistance.” The third season will follow the events left at the end of Season 2, as 126 is shut down and the crew is dispersed across the city during an unexpected ice storm in Austin. The series also stars Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works and Brianna Baker. “9-1-1: Lone Star” is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker directed the series premiere and also executive produces along with Alexis Martin Woodall, Rasha Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett and Lowe. Watch the teaser below.

CASTING

Mattel, Inc. and Nickelodeon announced “Monster High,” a new TV movie musical, will star Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker, Kyle Selig, Marci T. House, Scotch Ellis Loring, Steve Valentine, Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Justin Derickson, Lilah Fitzgerald and Nasiv Sall. The film, set to premiere in 2022, follows Clawdeen Wolf (Harris), a half-human and half-werewolf as she makes friends at her new school, Monster High, until someone’s plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal the secret of her human half. Balagot plays Frankie Stein, Damasen plays Draculara, Walker plays Deuce Gorgon, Selig plays Mr. Komos, House plays Headmistress Bloodgood, Loring plays Clawdeen’s dad Apollo, Valentine plays Draculara’s dad Dracula, Prishkulnik plays Cleo de Nile, Lecompte plays Lagoona blue, Derickson plays Heath Burns, Fitzgerald plays Ghoulia and Sall plays Abbey Bominable. In addition to the live-action movie, an animated “Monster High” series is slated to premiere on Nickelodeon in 2022. “Monster High” is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland from a story by Jenny Jaffe, Greg Erb and Jason Oremland and a teleplay by Jaffe, Billy Eddy and Matt Eddy. Adam Bonnett also executive produces. Senior vice president and general manager of Mattel Television Frederic Soulie and vice president of live action development Phil Breman oversee and executive produce for Mattel. Co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live Action Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan oversee for Nickelodeon along with executives Linda Halder, Jessica Brown, Yolanda T. Cochran and Jules Kovisars.

EXECUTIVES

The Paley Center for Media announced the addition of four new members to its Board of Trustees: Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo Inc.; Marne Levine, chief business officer of Meta; Paulo Marinho, executive director of networks at Grupo Globo; and Adam Silver, commissioner of the National Basketball Association. The four new trustees will be working alongside the existing members of the board in providing counsel to the Paley Center as it continues its 2021 programming and begins work on initiative for 2022. The Paley Center’s Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr.

STREAMING

Screen Media announced the acquisition of all ad-supported rights to “Men of West Hollywood,” the upcoming docuseries premiering on Jan. 20, 2022. A Crackle Original from Get Me Out Productions, the 10-part series follows the lives and relationships of six men in West Hollywood: model and personal trainer David “Mr. California” Barta, plastic surgery consultant Jestin Jedlica, celebrity photographer Darren Tieste, club promoter and underwear model Murray Swanby, YouTuber Brennen Taylor, and luxury property owner Landon Wetterstrom. The series also features Nick Masc, Hannah Coehlo and Laron Seals. Creator Hali Anastopoulo co-directed and executive produced the series with Akim Anastopoulo. Sydney K. serves as editor and producer. Seth Needle, executive vice president of global acquisitions and co-productions at Screen Media negotiated the deal with Anastopoulo on behalf of the production.

LATE NIGHT

Will Smith, Jack Whitehall and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Jamie Dornan, Jessica Williams, Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Sarah Silverman, Gary Gulman and Mark Ronson will be on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Quentin Tarantino. Gal Gadot, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Tori Kelly will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”