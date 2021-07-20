Streaming Content Aggregator ScreenHits TV Partners With Germany’s Joyn

U.S. and U.K. streaming aggregator ScreenHits TV is partnering with Germany’s Joyn to offer the streaming platform’s full range of films and original content from ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery.

The agreement will also include content from other providers, including Comedy Central and RedBull TV. The partnership, which goes into effect at the end of July, was spearheaded by Ramy Nasser, senior vice president of corporate development and partnerships.

“Joyn has succeeded in becoming a truly local platform that has transformed German TV,” ScreenHits TV CEO Rose Adkins Hulse said. “This partnership will make it even easier for the millions of fans of its outstanding programming to easily locate its wide selection of popular, binge-worthy content. We are excited to be associated with this phenomenal brand.”

Joyn’s senior vice president of partnerships and business development, Constanze Gilles, added, “We are pleased to be able to offer our users additional quick access to our entertaining content like our famous originals ‘Jerks’ or ‘Slavik – Auf Staats Nacken.’ With the cooperation with ScreenHits TV, we are taking another step on our way to creating ‘Entertainment Comfort Zones’ for our viewers.”

ScreenHits TV is a content aggregation app that makes it easier for users to integrate multiple streaming subscriptions into a single app. The company is looking to expand in Europe, starting with the pact with Joyn, which is a joint venture of German TV giant ProSieben and Discovery, the U.S. cable giant that is poised to merge with WarnerMedia.

ScreenHits TV will give users an overview of all the partners’ content on screenhitstv.com. Among their other popular original on-demand offerings on ScreenHits are episodes of the “Doctor Who” franchise, series “Katakomben” and “Stichtag”; the “influencer” formats “#offline im Wald,” “Mask Off” 1 and 2 “Gewitter im Herz,” “Shame Game,” “Achtung Aaron,” “Slavik – Auf Staats Nacken” 1 and 2 and “Das Internat” 1 and 2; “Die Obert Connection” and reality shows such as “Claudia’s House of Love” and “M.O.M” 1 and 2.

(Pictured: “Doctor Who”)