Scott Derrickson Boards Hot TV Project ‘Grace’ From Joseph Sousa, Paramount TV Studios to Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

After a multi-studio bidding war, Paramount Television Studios has landed the thriller series “Grace” from writer Joseph Sousa with Scott Derrickson onboard as an executive producer, Variety has learned exclusively.

According to sources, the project generated interest from around a dozen major studios and production companies when it was taken to market. The story focuses on a man on death row for killing his wife who is set free when she resurfaces. But she may not really be who she says she is.

No network or streaming service is currently attached. Sousa is executive producing in addition to writing. Derrickson will executive produce alongside C. Robert Cargill and Sherryl Clark under their Crooked Highway banner. Sources say that Derrickson could also potentially direct the pilot if the show goes to series.

Sousa was most recently a writer and producer on NBC’s “Chicago Med.” His past credits also include the USA Network espionage series “Covert Affairs” starring Piper Perabo. He is repped APA, Circle of Confusion, and Myman Greenspan.

Derrickson is best known for his work writing and directing the 2016 Marvel film “Doctor Strange.” He is an executive producer on the film’s upcoming sequel, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” His other feature writing and directing credits include “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” 2008’s “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” and “Sinister.” He is also an executive producer on the “Snowpiercer” TV series at TNT, which was recently renewed for a third season. Derrickson had directed the original pilot of the series, but declined to return for significant reshoots when the show changed showrunners.

He is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham. Cargill is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

(Pictured: Scott Derrickson)