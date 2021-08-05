Scooter Braun’s SB Projects Extends First-Look Deal With Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Scooter Braun’s SB Projects has extended its first-look deal with Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

SB Projects signed their first deal with Amazon in 2019, with multiple projects currently in development at the streamer. Among those is “Neon Machine” from writer/director Jason Kim, and a modern-day YA musical feature film loosely based on the character of Lady Macbeth with writer S.J. Inwards. SB Projects’ COO Scott Manson oversees the company’s TV and film division, with executive vice president James Shin running the day-to-day operation.

“We’ve found great partners in Jen Salke and her team at Amazon Studios and we look forward to our continued work together on the many projects we have lined up in our slate,” said Braun, Founder of SB Projects. “We share a common interest in thought-provoking, diverse storytelling and finding ways for our artists and creative partners to make an impact with audiences on a global scale.”

Most recently, the SB Projects-produced documentary feature “The Boy from Medellín” premiered on Amazon in 2020. The film was directed by Academy Award nominee Matthew Heineman. It follows Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin as he prepares for a massive concert in his home city.

“Scooter Braun and SB Projects have been great partners in amplifying the creative visions of some of the world’s most celebrated artists,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are so pleased that Amazon Studios will continue to have front row access to the exciting and diverse SB slate as we look to expand our music driven content offerings.”

Other current SB Projects series include “Dave” at FX, the docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil,” and many more. The company is also currently developing a K-Pop film for 20th Century Studios and has the pilot “Hungry” starring Lovato at NBC.

