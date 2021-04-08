‘Schitt’s Creek’ and Trans Doc ‘Disclosure’ Win at GLAAD Media Awards

For the second year in a row, “Schitt’s Creek” won for outstanding comedy series at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Writer-star-executive producer Dan Levy accepted the prize on behalf of the series.

“When we set out to make ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ we simply wanted to tell funny and hopefully meaningful stories about personal growth, love, empowerment and bebe crows,” Levy said in his acceptance speech. “We had no idea how that town would become such a safe space for our viewers as well. But in reality, there is still so much work that needs to be done, and I cannot thank GLAAD enough for their relentless pursuit of trying to ensure that we can one day live in a world where our community feels that same kind of support.”

Niecy Nash hosted the virtual ceremony, which aired on GLAAD’s YouTube channel. The event will also stream on Hulu beginning at 10 p.m. and will include an exclusive performance from Sabrina Carpenter, in addition to the feature performances from Chika, Rebecca Black and Nash’s wife Jessica Betts.

Other winners included Sam Smith (outstanding music artist), “Happiest Season” (outstanding film – wide release) and “The Boys in the Band” (outstanding film – limited release). “Disclosure,” which was shut out by the Academy Awards, won for outstanding documentary. The Netflix film chronicles Hollywood’s depiction of transgender people and its impact on American culture. The win comes just days after Arkansas became the first state to ban medical treatment for transgender minors.

“We are looking for people to move beyond acceptance to radical acceptance, to radical self-love,” Laverne Cox said when accepting the award. “To the trans youth watching right now, we want you to know that you’re anointed, that despite all of the attacks that might be happening against you, you are divine. You deserve to be. You are here for a reason. You must survive to fulfill that divine purpose. I love you!”

The “Glee” cast also reunited for a special tribute to the legacy of Santana Lopez, played by the late Naya Rivera. Demi Lovato’s introduction captured her significance.

“Santana Lopez was groundbreaking for closeted, queer girls like I was at the time,” Lovato said, referring to her time on “Glee” as Dani, Santana’s girlfriend. “Her ambition and accomplishments inspired Latina women all over the world.”

See the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Happiest Season” (Hulu/TriStar Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: “The Boys in the Band” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary: “Disclosure” (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Outstanding Drama Series: “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

Outstanding TV Movie: “Uncle Frank” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program: “We’re Here” (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming: “The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]: “First Day” (Hulu) and “She-Ra & The Princesses of Power” (DreamWorks Animation/Netflix)

Outstanding Music Artist: Sam Smith, “Love Goes” (Capitol)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: CHIKA, “Industry Games” (Warner Records)

Outstanding Video Game [TIE]: “Tell Me Why” (DONTNOD Entertainment & Xbox Game Studios) and “The Last of Us Part II” (Naughty Dog & Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outstanding Comic Book: “Empyre,” “Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling,” “Empyre: Aftermath Avengers,” by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira, Valerio Schiti, Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, Marte Gracia, Triona Farrell, Joe Caramagna, Ariana Maher, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality”- “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter”- “Good Morning America” (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form: “ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall” (ABC)

Outstanding Print Article: “20 LGBTQ+ People Working to Save Lives on the Frontline” by Diane Anderson-Minshall, David Artavia, Tracy Gilchrist, Desiree Guerrero, Jeffrey Masters, Donald Padgett, and Daniel Reynolds (The Advocate)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: People

Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “Gay Men Speak Out After Being Turned Away from Donating Blood During Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘We are Turning Away Perfectly Healthy Donors’” by Tony Morrison and Joel Lyons (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Stop Killing Us: Black Transgender Women’s Lived Experiences” by Complex World (Complex News)

Outstanding Blog: TransGriot

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Windy City Times

Special Recognition: “After Forever” (Amazon)

Special Recognition: Deadline’s “New Hollywood” Podcast

Special Recognition: “Happiest Season Soundtrack” (Facet/Warner Records)

Special Recognition: “Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles” (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment)

Special Recognition: “Out” (Pixar/Disney+)

Special Recognition: “Razor Tongue” (YouTube)

Special Recognition: “The Son” Little America (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: “Veneno” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “La Hermana de Aleyda Ortiz Narra Cómo Salió del Clóset y Cómo se lo Comunicó a su Familia” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article: “Desapareció en México, Solo se Hallaron sus Restos: La Historia de la Doctora María Elizabeth Montaño y su Importancia para la Comunidad Trans” por Albinson Linares y Marina E. Franco (Telemundo.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Soy Trans: El Camino a un Nuevo Despertar” por Sarah Moreno, Esther Piccolino, y José Sepúlveda (El Nuevo Herald)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): Jesse & Joy, “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma)”