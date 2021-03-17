‘Schitt’s Creek’ Alum Karen Robinson Among Five Cast in CW Nun Dramedy Pilot

Karen Robinson, Joe Regalbuto, Kathleen Chalfant, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper and Abubakr Ali have been confirmed as cast members of The CW’s untitled millennial nun dramedy pilot, directed by Tessa Blake and written by Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir.

Described by Blake as a “subversive comedy,” the untitled pilot stars Caitlin Kinnunen (“The Prom”) and Bella Ortiz (“American Carnage”). Per the logline, it centers on two nuns: Sister Maggie (Kinnunen) and Sister Frances (Ortiz), one a true believer and the other a new arrival who hasn’t taken her final vows. Sister Maggie is described as “the daredevil on your shoulder,” a radical nun hell-bent on shaking up the structures of the Catholic Church, while Sister Frances is described as the “complacent angel on your shoulder,” an impressional and people-pleasing nun who never breaks the rules— that is, until she meets Sister Maggie. The strangers become sisters on a spiritual – and spirited – journey to understand their own faith and their place in the Catholic Church.

Robinson, known best for playing Ronnie Lee in the Emmy-sweeping winner Schitt’s Creek, has been cast in the role of Sister Mary Annette Shiloh, the loving, head-nun-in-charge attempting to slingshot the Church into modern times by mentoring the next generation. Emmy-nominated actor Regalbuto (“Murphy Brown”) will play Father Quinn, a charming, political, old-school priest who believes that nothing and no-one can ruffle his feathers, especially not one of the sisters. 2018 OBIE Award for Lifetime Achievement-winner Chalfant (“The Americans”) is Sister Joyce, the elder-states-nun with a belly full of brandy speeding on her mobility scooter. Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (“Human Capital”) will play Laurie, the parish choir director, and Abubakr Ali (“Power Book II: Ghost”) plays Rahim, a sensitive heartthrob who tries to tempt Sister Maggie in a tricky grey-area.

Rothrock and Weir are executive producing alongside Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein of Sutton St. Productions. CBS Studios will produce.

Robinson is repped by OAZ and Innovative Artists; Regalbuto is repped by Worldwide Artists Group & The Michael Abrams Group; Chalfant is repped by DGRW and AMT Artists; Ali is repped by APA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

(Pictured, from left to right: Kathleen Chalfant, Karen Robinson, Joe Regalbuto)