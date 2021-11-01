‘Schitt’s Creek’ Alum Eugene Levy to Host Travel Series for Apple

Eugene Levy is set to host and executive produce a new travel series for Apple.

“The Reluctant Traveler” will see Levy visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them. Self confessedly not your average travel show host, he’s agreed the time is right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy will be packing his suitcase with some trepidation but hoping his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in his life – that’s as long as he doesn’t have to battle his motion sickness, and still gets dinner at 7.

The new series will be produced for Apple by Twofour. In addition to starring, Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley.

Levy most recently starred in and co-created the hit comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” with his son, Dan Levy. He earned two Emmy nominations for best actor in a comedy series for the show, winning the award in 2020 for the show’s final season. Levy has been mainstay in film and television for decades now, originally breaking out during his time on the Canadian sketch comedy series “SCTV.” His film roles include the “American Pie” franchise, multiple collaborations with Christopher Guest including “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind,” and more.

Levy is repped by UTA, Great North Artists Management, and Morris Yorn.

“The Reluctant Traveler” is the latest entry in Apple’s growing list of documentaries and docuseries. Others include “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” Werner Herzog’s “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds,” and “Boys State.”