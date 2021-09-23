‘Schitt’s Creek’ Alum Annie Murphy Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Annie Murphy has signed with CAA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

Murphy was previously represented by Gersh. She continues to be repped by Molly Mandel and Peter Kousakis at Mosaic, as well as Pam Winter at GGA.

Murphy is best known for her critically-acclaimed role on the Pop TV-CBC series “Schitt’s Creek.” She starred in all six seasons of the show in the role of Alexis Rose, the pampered socialite daughter of Johnny and Moira Rose. The series slowly but surely built up its audience over the years, leading to its incredible performance at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020. “Schitt’s Creek” swept all the major comedy awards, with Murphy winning the statuette for best supporting actor in a comedy series. She was nominated in the same category the year before.

Since “Schitt’s Creek” ended, Murphy has gone on to star in the AMC dark comedy series “Kevin Can F**k Himself.” The show stars Murphy as a stereotypical sitcom wife who begins to break free from her reality. Season 1 of the series debuted in June 2020. It was renewed for a second season by AMC back in August. Along with Murphy, it also stars Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, and Raymond Lee. It is filmed in and around Boston, MA.

Next up for Murphy, she will appear in the upcoming second season of the Netflix series “Russian Doll” opposite returning series lead Natasha Lyonne. She also recently set up the feature “Witness Protection” with MRC, to be written by David West Read and Rupinder Gill.