‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Annie Murphy Gets Homicidal in Trailer for AMC’s Dark Dramedy ‘Kevin Can F— Himself’

Emmy Award-winning “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy is a little less Alexis in her latest lead role for AMC and a little more generic sitcom wife gone off-script (and sanguinary). During its Television Critics’ Association Winter Press Tour, the network released a trailer for the genre-busting dark dramedy “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” premiering sometime this summer.

As evidenced in the trailer, the series breaks television conventions by probing the secret life of the sitcom housewife archetype and asking what the world would look like through her eyes when she snaps and takes the lead in her own life. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we see Annie Murphy’s character (Allison) realize that what she really wants is to stop playing perfect and to start killing her husband.

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” hails from ‘Parks and Recreation” regular and “Hot Girls Wanted” producer Rashida Jones, who acts as an executive producer, and creator Valerie Armstrong, known for her work on “Lodge 49” and “SEAL Team.” Will McCormack will also executive produce. Craig DiGregorio is the showrunner and executive producer on the 8 hour-long episode show.

Starring alongside Murphy are Eric Peterson and Mary Hollis Inboden. During today’s TCA panel, the stars joked that Murphy’s fans may be disappointed to see the “Schitt’s Creek” lead, who was normally decked out in some bohemian chic ensemble throughout the Canadian show’s successful six-season run, dressed-down in her new role. Per Murphy, viewers can expect to see her on the small screen in a pair of frumpish, hard-to-slip-on maroon winter boots a lot. (Alexis would never.)

