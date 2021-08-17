Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Drops Emotional Trailer, Sets HBO Release Date

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain grapple with the complexities of love in HBO’s limited series “Scenes From a Marriage,” which released its first trailer. The highly anticipated remake will debut on HBO on September 12.

The original 1973 miniseries was written and directed by legendary Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. “Scenes From a Marriage” traced the story of a wealthy married couple across a decade, from the relationship’s demise to its reconciliation and beyond. The series was based on Bergman’s own relationship with muse and partner Liv Ullmann, who toplined the original with Erland Josephson, to whom he was married to from 1965 to 1970. In 1974, the original was condensed from its six parts to a three-hour movie for an American release.

The modern-day iteration of the series is co-created, written and directed by Hagai Levi, the co-creator and writer behind the Golden Globe-winning series “The Affair,” which also explored a tumultuous marriage. HBO’s version aims to re-examine the show’s depiction of love, hatred, passion, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. The project also marks a reunion for Chastain and Isaac, who co-starred in J.C. Chandor’s 2014 film “A Most Violent Year.”

In October, it was announced that Chastain would replace Michelle Williams, who exited the series as a result of scheduling conflicts. “Scenes From a Marriage” will mark the first notable TV appearance for the two-time Oscar nominee since her early days in the industry. She will next be seen on the big screen playing televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in Searchlight’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” set to debut on Sept. 24.

Isaac last teamed with HBO on the limited series “Show Me a Hero” in 2015, which earned him a Golden Globe. His upcoming projects include roles in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” reboot and Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter.”

Chastain and Isaac will also executive produce in addition to starring. Former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg, who has cited the project as a longtime dream of his, will executive produce via Media Res. Amy Herzog, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman and Blair Breard will also executive produce. Media Res and Endeavor Content will produce.

Watch the trailer below.