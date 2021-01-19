‘Saved by the Bell’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Time in: School will be back in session in Bayside High for 10 more episodes, as Peacock has renewed “Saved by the Bell” for a second season.

“I’m thrilled that ‘Saved by the Bell’ has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes,” said showrunner Tracey Wigfield. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.”

Wigfield’s reimagining of the beloved 1980s and 1990s sitcom sees California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) trying to save face after closing too many underfunded high schools but proposing that the state send affected students to the most well-funded schools instead. This, naturally, means Bayside gets an influx of new students, which forces the privileged Palisades kids to finally get a reality check.

The first season centered on this mix of teenagers becoming friends and bonding over the usual football games, school dances and student elections, while also touching on important topics from race and inclusion to class and education, and dropping dozens of references to the original series within its sets, props and dialogue. It also saw the returns of almost all of the original series’ cast members, including Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, who star in the new show, and Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhees, who guest starred.

“‘Saved by the Bell’ brought a fresh and modern take to the beloved original series that resonated with viewers of all ages,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Season 1 tackled topical, relevant issues with wit, heart, humor and just the right amount of nostalgia. And we look forward to bringing fans back to Bayside next season.”

“We are immensely proud of Tracey’s innovative reimagining of ‘Saved by the Bell’ for a new generation. The stories told in Season 1 are both authentic and meaningful, and are elevated by outstanding performances from our cast,” added Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television. “We are grateful to our partners at Peacock and the fans for their continued support of the series. We can’t wait to be back next semester at Bayside High — a place where all are welcome!”

“Saved by the Bell” also stars Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Peña’s, Dexter Darden and John Michael Higgins. It is executive produced by Wigfield, Franco Bario and Peter Engel, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.