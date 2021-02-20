‘Saturday Night Live’ Books Nick Jonas as Host and Musical Guest

“Saturday Night Live” has booked Nick Jonas for its Feb. 27 episode.

The musician, actor and “The Voice” coach will appear as both the episode’s host and musical guest on the fifth episode of 2021. Although he has performed on the show before, this will be his first time appearing as the host, as well as his first time pulling double duty. He is also the first to hold both titles in this current 46th season of the late-night sketch giant.

Jonas is set to perform his newly announced single “Spaceman,” which will drop just days before his “SNL” appearance, on Feb. 25. His appearance on the show will also support the premiere of the milestone 20th season of “The Voice,” which launches on March 1 on NBC and also marks the reality competition program’s 10th year on-air, and his upcoming film “Chaos Walking” from Lionsgate, which will be released on March 5.

Jonas last appeared on “SNL” in 2019. Then he reunited with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas to perform as the Jonas Brothers, marking a decade since they had previously been the musical guests on the show. He also performed as a solo artist in a 2016 episode hosted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Jonas now joins a long line of performers who have had the sole spotlight on them as both host and musical guest on an episode of “SNL.” Most recently those include Harry Styles, who appeared on a Nov. 2019 episode; Chance the Rapper, who appeared on an Oct. 2019 episode; Halsey, who appeared on a Feb. 2019 episode, and Drake, who appeared on a May 2016 episode.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels serves as creator and executive producer.