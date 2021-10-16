‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Takes Aim at NFL’s Jon Gruden Scandal; Daniel Craig Makes Cameo

“Saturday Night Live’s” cold open took aim at the scandal surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who was forced out last week after revelations of shockingly racist, misogynist and homophobic comments he made in emails while he was an ESPN commentator.

The sketch featured “SNL” key players including Colin Jost, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner and Pete Davidson. The sketch featured a series of people accepting and then quickly resigning as Raiders coach because of problematic statements in the past.

Raiders owner Mark Davis (played by James Austin Johnson) was also skewered for his unusual bowl haircut. “I’ve heard all the jokes about my hiar and how Donald Trump’s haircut gave me a haircut.”

Jost played NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “All 32 teams understand that diversity is our strength,” Jost as Goodell said. “I know our Black coaches would agree. Both of them.”

Davidson appeared in the guide of former football player Larry Rucker. He steps to the podium and says “It’s a real shame I have to immediately resign. They just found my emails,” he said.

Chris Redd played former NFL player turned activist Colin Kaepernick, who was pressured out of the league after he opted to kneel during the playing of the national anthem in a statement about the killings of Black men at the hands of police.

“Huh, I wonder if anyone tried to warn people” about racial discrimination issues within the NFL, Redd as Kaepernick said.

The sketch closed with Thompson appearing as LeVar Burton in a mix of two of his famous roles: Jordy Laforge of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and the host of PBS reading show “Reading Rainbow.” Thompson broke into a “Reading Rainbow”-style song alongside Kaepernick and Davis before shifting to the familiar refrain “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night.”

Rami Malek is host with Young Thug as musical guest. Malek’s first major sketch brought a cameo appearance from James Bond himself, Malek’s “No Time To Die” co-star Daniel Craig.

