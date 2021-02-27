Maya Rudolph Set to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Return — As Host

Maya Rudolph, who has most recently recurred on NBC late-night sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” as Vice President Kamala Harris, is set to make her return as host on March 27.

Rudolph will be joined by musical guest Jack Harlow for the episode, which will be the first episode back after a month-long hiatus. (Nick Jonas served as host and musical guest for the previous episode, airing Feb. 27.)

Rudolph got her start on “Saturday Night Live” as a featured player in 2000 and then went on to become a full cast member. She stayed with the show for seven seasons, exiting in 2007, although she came back as special guests sporadically and made her hosting debut in 2012. She was nominated for a guest comedy actress Emmy for that hosting gig and went on to win the guest comedy actress Emmy just last year for her portrayal of Harris in the 45th season of the late-night giant.

Currently, Rudolph can be heard across a number of animated television series as part of the voice cast, including Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and Fox’s “Bless The Harts.”

This episode will mark Harlow’s first time appearing on “Saturday Night Live.” The rapper, singer, songwriter and co-founder of music collective Private Garden released his first studio album “That’s What They All Say” in December 2020. It reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200, and his 2020 single “What’s Poppin'” hit No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. Over the last decade he has released a half-dozen mixtapes as well.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.