‘Saturday Night Live’ Books John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Phoebe Bridgers, Regina King for First Shows of 2021

“Saturday Night Live” is set to return with its first episode of the new year on Jan. 30, with John Krasinski as host and Machine Gun Kelly as the musical guest.

NBC also announced the hosts and musical guests for the Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 episodes of the late-night sketch comedy series. Feb. 6 will see “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and star Dan Levy hosting, with Phoebe Bridgers as the musical guest, while Feb. 13 welcomes Regina King, who is in the midst of awards season for her big-screen directorial debut “One Night in Miami,” and Nathaniel Rateliff.

NBC also shared that “Saturday Night Live” will continue its consecutive run through the Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 weeks, with guests for those shows to be announced at a later date.

Krasinski, Levy and King are all making their “SNL” hosting debuts.

Krasinski, well-known for his starring role in the Peacock network’s “The Office,” recently hosted a digital series entitled “Some Good News” during the COVID-19 pandemic and will soon be promoting “A Quiet Place Part II.”

Levy, hot off four personal Emmy wins for the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” also recently appeared in HBO’s “Coastal Elites” and Hulu’s “Happiest Season.”

In addition to her Amazon Prime Video feature, King has also recently made headlines for winning her career fourth Emmy (for HBO’s “Watchmen”); she is also an Oscar and Golden Globe winner.

All of the aforementioned musicians are making their “SNL” debuts with these appearances, as well.

Machine Gun Kelly’s performance will likely feature singles off his latest album, “Tickets to My Downfall,” which dropped in September 2020 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Rock Albums charts.

Bridgers is celebrating four Grammy nominations for her second album, “Punisher,” which was released in June 2020: new artist, alternative album, rock song and rock performance (for “Kyoto”).

Rateliff’s “And It’s Still Alright” album was released in February 2020, but his newest single, “Redemption,” was written for and will be featured in Apple TV Plus’ film “Palmer,” starring Justin Timberlake.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.