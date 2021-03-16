‘Saturday Night Live’ Books Oscar Nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to Host in April

Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan are set to make their “Saturday Night Live” hosting debuts on April 3 and April 10, respectively. Kaluuya will be joined by musical guest St. Vincent, while the April 10 musical guest will be Kid Cudi.

All four of these performers are making their “Saturday Night Live” debuts with these upcoming appearances.

This lineup joins the previously announced Maya Rudolph/Jack Harlow combo (Rudolph is hosting and Harlow is the musical guest) on the March 27 episode. March 27 will be the first episode back after the NBC’s late-night sketch comedy show’s first hiatus of 2021.

Kaluuya, who just won the Golden Globe and is also SAG and Oscar-nominated for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” is appearing in support of that film, while Mulligan will appear in support of “Promising Young Woman,” for which she was Golden Globe nominated and also still sees a SAG and Oscar nomination for the work. Kaluuya’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” will take place one day before the SAG Awards, on April 4, but both are showing off their comedy chops on this show well ahead of the Oscars, which are taking place on April 25 this year.

Grammy-winning St. Vincent will appear in support of her upcoming new album entitled “Daddy’s Home,” which is set to drop on May 14, and Grammy winner Kid Cudi’s latest album, “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen,” is his fifth Billboard 200 Top 10 album.

The 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” premiered in October 2020 and to date has seen other such host/musical guest combos as Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion, Issa Rae and Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle and the Foo Fighters, Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers and, most recently, Nick Jonas pulling double duty.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels serves as creator and executive producer.