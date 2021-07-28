Sarah Silverman To Host TBS’ ‘Stupid Pet Tricks,’ Based on Iconic David Letterman Segment

Fans of David Letterman’s iconic “Stupid Pet Tricks,” rejoice — the segment is being revived as its own TV show, hosted by Sarah Silverman on TBS.

The network ordered the series, called “Stupid Pet Tricks,” for 10 half-hour episodes. Production will begin in Los Angeles later this year.

Each episode will feature a parade of pets performing the most ridiculous and impressive tricks on a studio stage for a live audience. Filled with comedic bits, games and surprise celebrity guests, the series each week will crown one pet parent and their furry (or scaly) friend with the “Stupidest Trick of the Week.”

Letterman hosted the segment for three decades on NBC’s “Late Night” and CBS’ “Late Show.”

Silverman said, “The rule in show business is, ‘never work with animals or children’ but I choose to work with David Letterman anyway.”

Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV, said, “Continuing our strategic commitment to a bold unscripted slate that Corie Henson and her team have implemented and building off the incredible successes of ‘Go-Big Show’ and ‘Wipeout,’ we knew we had to elevate our roster by looking at the greats of television history and learning from their innovation.”

He continued, “David Letterman is an entertainment legend who changed the face of broadcast history with three simple words ‘Stupid Pet Tricks’. Not just anyone could carry on that legacy, except the wickedly brilliant, Sarah Silverman. I have no doubt that her brand of comedy will bring heart and raw humor in a way that will capture the original heritage of ‘Stupid Pet Tricks’ and provide hilarious moments for a new generation yearning to seek truth and laugh till they cry.”

“Stupid Pet Tricks” is executive produced by Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh of The Jay & Tony Show with Worldwide Pants for TBS. Letterman, Silverman and Amy Zvi also serve as executive producers with Merrill Markoe as a consulting producer.