Sarah Michelle Gellar Responds to Joss Whedon Allegations: ‘I Stand With All Survivors of Abuse’

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Sarah Michelle Gellar has responded to the allegations that Joss Whedon abused his power on the sets of “Buffy,” its spin-off “Angel,” and the DC Films feature “Justice League.”

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” Gellar wrote in a statement to Instagram.

The actor said she will not be making any further statements on the matter, since she is “more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic.” But, she added, “I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

Gellar’s “Buffy” costar Charisma Carpenter posted a lengthy statement to Twitter earlier on Wednesday alleging Whedon “abused his power on numerous occasions” on the set of “Buffy” and “Angel,” including asking her, after learning she was pregnant, if she was “going to keep it.”

Whedon did not have a comment on Carpenter’s allegations.

Gellar’s full statement is below.

