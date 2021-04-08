Alice Lee, Amy Landecker, Natalie Morales to Star in CBS Pilot Based on Sarah Cooper’s Book

Natalie Morales (“The Little Things”), Amy Landecker (“Transparent”) and Alice Lee (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) have been cast in TikTok star Sarah Cooper’s single-camera CBS comedy inspired by her book “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.” Cooper serves as co-writer and executive producer of the untitled project along with showrunner Cindy Chupack (“Otherhood”).

The pilot, which is described as a look into three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company, hails from CBS Studios and PatMa Productions.

Morales is set to play Joanna, a conflict-averse, people-pleasing middle manager at small tech firm Lucent Muse. New hire Elyse (Lee) challenges her “go along to get along” career philosophy. She lives with her boyfriend of two years — a sweet, loyal guy who might be too sweet and loyal for her. In addition to starring, Morales will serve as a producer on the “Untitled Sarah Cooper/Cindy Chupack” pilot.

Lee will play the role of Elyse, who is thrilled to be at Lucent Muse and to share all of her ideas. However, her inability to bite her tongue and just be an observer gets her into trouble with the boys’ club at work, led by a trio of men called The Bryans. Landecker will play Dale, the only woman on Lucent Muse’s leadership team. She lives by the philosophy “what would Sheryl Sandberg do” and believes that the way to get ahead in a male-dominated workplace is to work twice as hard and be one of the boys. As the main breadwinner in her marriage, she spends much of her time as many successful women do, in couple’s therapy.

Morales is repped by CAA, Vincent Nastri of Bleecker Street Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson of Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP. Landecker is repped by ICM Partners, Principal Entertainment, The Spotlight Company and Felker Toczek. Lee is repped by Paradigm, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.