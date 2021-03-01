Sarah Cooper, ‘Man With a Plan’ Executive Producer Mark Gross Score CBS Comedy Pilot Orders

CBS has given out a pair of pilot orders to comedy projects from Sarah Cooper and Mark Gross.

Cooper’s untitled single-camera project is inspired by her book, “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.” It follows three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company who help each other navigate modern gender politics in their professional and personal lives.

Cooper will serve as co-writer and executive producer, with Cindy Chupack also co-writing, executive producing, and showrunning. Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi, and Joan Boorstein of PatMa Productions will also executive produce. CBS Studios will produce. CBS purchased an ownership stake in PatMa in 2019.

Cooper shot to fame on TikTok when her lip sync impressions of President Donald Trump went viral. Her first video, “How to Medical,” has been viewed over 20 million times. She has since made appearances on “The Ellen Show,” “The Tonight Show,” as well as guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” She was also selected as one of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch for 2020. Her first Netflix special, “Everything’s Fine,” was released in October.

Cooper is repped by WME, Morris Yorn, and David Black Agency.

Chupack is a two-time Emmy winner — once for her work on “Sex and the City” and another for her work on “Modern Family.” Her other TV credits include “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Better Things,” “Divorce,” and “Coach.” She previously created the shows “Madigan Men” and “Love Bites.”

She is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management + Media, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Gross’ project is also untitled but is a multi-cam rather than a single-cam. It is based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood. In the series, after being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, a seemingly ordinary man makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

Gross will write and executive produce, with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James also executive producing. CBS Studios will produce. Gross is currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Gross most recently worked as a writer and executive producer on the CBS multi-cam “Man With a Plan.” He was previously a writer and co-executive producer on fellow CBS comedy “Mike & Molly.” He is repped by WME.

(Pictured: Sarah Cooper)