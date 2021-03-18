Sally Field Joins HBO’s 1980s Lakers Series as Jerry Buss’ Mother

Sally Field will be taking the court for HBO’s scripted series about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s.

The untitled series was ordered at HBO in December 2019. It is described as chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties, in what came to be called the Showtime Era.

Field will star as Jessie Buss, mother of Lakers owner Jerry Buss, who will be played by John C. Reilly. As a young single mother, Jessie instilled in her son a love of math, money, and good times. Decades later, her son is a successful businessman – but he turns to her as a trusted advisor and bookkeeper.

Field is no stranger to television, having gotten her start on shows like “Gidget” and “The Flying Nun.” She most recently starred in the shows “Dispatches from Elsewhere” and “Maniac.” She is a three-time Emmy winner, as well as a two-time Academy Award winner and a two-time Golden Globe winner. Field’s feature credits include “Steel Magnolias,” “Norma Rae,” “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Places in the Heart,” and “Forrest Gump.”

It was most recently announced that Adrien Brody would be joining the series as Lakers coach Pat Riley. Along with Field, Brody, and Reilly, the show stars: Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha ‘Cookie’ Kelly, and Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen.

The show is based on Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” Max Borenstein serves as writer and executive producer. Adam McKay directed the pilot and executive produces through Hyperobject Industries. Kevin Messick of Hyperobject will also executive produce along with Jason Shuman. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and will also executive produce. Scott Stephens will also executive produce along with Rodney Barnes.