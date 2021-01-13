SAG Awards Rescheduled to April to Avoid Conflicting Date With Grammys

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards has been rescheduled to April 4, a week after the Grammy Awards moved to its previous date of March 14.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on TNT and TBS at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and will honor the outstanding film and TV performances of 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several dates for this awards season have been shuffled, including the Oscars and Golden Globes telecasts that have been pushed into the spring. The SAG Awards announced it would initially move the 2021 show to March back in July of 2020.

Due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, the Recording Academy and CBS announced last week that it would move the Grammys from Jan. 31 to its new March date, which the SAG Awards had already staked out.

“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement regarding the Grammys’ move. “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

This isn’t the first time the Grammys and SAG Awards have wound up on the same date. In the 2020 awards season, the 26th Annual SAG Awards, originally scheduled for Jan. 26, was moved up a week to Jan. 19, when the Grammy Awards were announced for the same date.

“The SAG Awards recognizes outstanding acting performances over the past year,” the guild continued. “We will again put on a spectacular show that accomplishes that mission. Our two organizations, SAG-AFTRA and the Recording Academy, share members and work together effectively to advocate for artists in many areas. In an environment that is increasingly challenging for televised awards programs, we also have a mutual interest in successfully showcasing the artistry and talent of our respective memberships. We are in contact with the Recording Academy and will continue to work with our sister organizations to find ways to make this year’s awards season as successful as possible.”

With its original move to March 14, the SAG Awards extended this year’s eligibility period by two months, including works exhibited or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. Nominations for the 27th Annual SAG Awards will be announced on Feb. 4.

