SAG-AFTRA, Producers Guild, JPC Lift Recommendation to Pause SoCal Production Amid Pandemic

SAG-AFTRA, the Producers Guild of America and the Joint Policy Committee have jointly agreed to lift their recommendation to pause commercial and independent production in Southern California, effective Monday, Feb. 1. The three organizations, which together represent thousands of actors, producers, commercial advertisers and ad agencies, had first recommended a temporary production halt on Jan. 3.

“While commercial and independent production may return to Southern California at this time, the parties maintain that film and television productions must abide by the industry-issued COVID-safety protocols and will continue to monitor and consider orders or recommendations issued by the Public Health Department,” reads the joint statement. “Additionally, SAG-AFTRA and the JPC will move forward with reviewing commercial productions to help ensure that safety on set is maintained for members and industry personnel.”

The move was made in tandem with the expiration of the pause recommendation by the Los Angeles County of Public Health, said the statement.

