Ryan Seacrest Extends Deal to Host and Produce ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Ryan Seacrest has agreed to a deal with MRC Live and Alternative to continue executive producing and hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” for several more years.

This upcoming edition will mark Seacrest’s 17th outing as host and executive producer on the year-end television event, which will also celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. The live broadcast will begin on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

“It’s been a privilege to spend the last 17 years ringing in the new year on Times Square with friends in person and at home,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing the traditions and making new memories as we go into this next chapter. I’m grateful I get to do what I love every year and collaborate with the best-in-class teams at MRC and ABC on this annual event.”