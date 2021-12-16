Ryan Seacrest Extends Deal to Host and Produce ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Ryan Seacrest has agreed to a deal with MRC Live and Alternative to continue executive producing and hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” for several more years.
This upcoming edition will mark Seacrest’s 17th outing as host and executive producer on the year-end television event, which will also celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. The live broadcast will begin on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
“It’s been a privilege to spend the last 17 years ringing in the new year on Times Square with friends in person and at home,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing the traditions and making new memories as we go into this next chapter. I’m grateful I get to do what I love every year and collaborate with the best-in-class teams at MRC and ABC on this annual event.”
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” celebrates each New Year by broadcasting more than five-and-a-half hours of performances and offering viewers a look at celebrations from around the globe. Last year’s telecast drew 18.4 total viewers.
Liza Koshy will co-host alongside Seacrest from Times Square. Billy Porter co-hosts from New Orleans, while Ciara is returning to co-host from L.A. alongside DJ D-Nice. Jessie James Decker serves as the Powerball correspondent. Roselyn Sanchez will serve as co-host from the production’s first-ever Spanish language countdown from Puerto Rico.
“Ryan is a singular talent. His consistent passion for entertainment coupled with his profound business, pop culture and audience insight, make Ryan one of the most prolific talents in the industry,” said MRC Live & Alternative President Adam Stotsky. “This year as we look to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,’ MRC is thrilled to extend our partnership with Ryan who has been integral to the show’s legacy and dominance year after year.”
Negotiations for Seacrest’s deal were handled by Jeff Refold, COO and CFO of Ryan Seacrest Enterprises, Jonathan West at Latham & Watkins LLP and United Talent Agency.