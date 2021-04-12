‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 at Netflix Adds Sharlto Copley

“Powers” alum Sharlto Copley has been cast in “Russian Doll” at Netflix, the latest big-name actor to join the star-studded, award-winning mystery dramedy for its second season. Previously announced Season 2 recurring cast members include Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Carolyn Michelle Smith (“Colony”).

The series stars Natasha Lyonne as a New York woman (Nadia) who becomes caught in an endless loop of attending her own birthday party only to die and repeat the night over and over again. The first season also starred Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, and Charlie Barnett. Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bobb, Ritesh Rajan, and Jocelyn Bioh appeared in guest-starring roles. Details about Season 2’s storyline and character descriptions are still being kept under wraps.

News of the South African star’s casting comes as the series recently began production. Copley is repped by WME and Fourward, and will next be seen in the title role of Ted Kaczynski (aka the Unabomber) in “Ted K.” He is best known for playing the lead on Neill Blomkamp’s sci-fi film “District 9.”

“Russian Doll” Season 1, created and executive produced by Lyonne alongside Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and Leslye Headland (“Sleeping with Other People”) dropped in 2019 and was renewed shortly thereafter by Netflix. The show was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for its first season, ultimately winning three. Lyonne picked up one of the nominations for best actress in a comedy, while the show itself was nominated for best comedy series.

“Russian Doll” is produced by Universal Television, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions banner, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Deadline first reported Copley’s casting.