Poet Rupi Kaur Gets One-Hour Special on Amazon Prime Video

Rupi Kaur, Indian Canadian poet and New York Times bestselling author, has snagged a one-hour Amazon Original special. “Rupi Kaur Live,” which is described as a “distinctive fusion of poetry, humor, spoken word, music and compelling visuals inspired by her poetry collections,” will stream in North America exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 27.

“Rupi Kaur Live” promises to weave together Kaur’s passion and creative talent in one illustrious work as she guides the audience and fans through a vibrant and transcendent journey about growth and healing. Per the logline, the hourlong special is a cross-cultural celebration of love and identity from an artist who has been called “the voice of a generation” and “writer of the decade.” It hails from Andrews McMeel Universal in association with Hyde Park Entertainment and was written and performed by Kaur and directed by Liz Patrick.

“Sharing this show with the world is a dream come true,” said Kaur in a statement. “I’ve spent a decade performing my poetry around the world, and every show since I was a teenager till now, has amounted to this live special… It is an honor to bring spoken word poetry into the homes of my readers through this live special on Prime Video.”

Kaur, an internationally renowned artist and performer, is known best for her books “Milk and Honey,” The Sun and Her Flowers” and “Home Body.”

“Rupi is a standout artist who connects with her fans across multiple platforms and experiences, offering honesty and expectance with her art,” added Tyler Bern, Head of Content, Prime Video Canada, Australia and New Zealand. “We are thrilled to continue our mission of collaborating with creators from the Indian diaspora, and are excited to partner with Amazon to share Rupi’s creative vision with the world,” continued Ashok Amritraj, Hyde Park Chairman and CEO.

“Rupi Kaur Live” is executive produced by Rakhi Mutta, Kimmie Kim, Nelson and Kaur. The deal was represented by Addison Mehr and negotiated by Mehr, Nelson, and Peter Schube on behalf of Kaur.