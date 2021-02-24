‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Producers to Develop International Drag Queen Singing Competition Series ‘Queen of the Universe’

The producers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have been booked and busy producing a new unscripted international drag queen singing competition (that’ll reportedly blow your wig off) for ViacomCBS’ all-new SVOD rebrand Paramount Plus.

“Queen of the Universe,” produced by World of Wonder, the company behind “Drag Race,” promises to be a singing competition like no other, wherein drag queens from all around the world compete to see who really rules the drag universe.

In addition, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is set to return, pitting the best of the best to compete for $100,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group, also announced during the ViacomCBS investor day presentation that the company is bringing back some of its most influential and iconic franchises as well as new series from the producers of “Drag Race” and “The Challenge.” Per McCarthy, ViacomCBS leads the reality category above all other networks with over 5,000 unscripted episodes from reality juggernauts like “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” and “The Challenge: All Stars.”

Other shows coming to the platform include the new multi-episode docu-series reboot “The Real World Homecoming: New York,” which will take the original “seven strangers” that paved the way for modern reality TV 30 years ago back to the gigantic Soho loft where it all began. The show will begin streaming on Thursday, March 4. “Road Rules” is also getting revived, and will follow a new roster of strangers abandoned in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern-day luxuries for life in an RV and the chance to win a life-changing prize. Last is “The Challenge: All Stars,” which takes 22 contestants from the original “Real World” and “Road Rules” series to give them a second chance to compete to win $500,000. Their relationships will be key to survive the game, but history may lead to getting ousted.