‘Rugrats’ Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

The revival of “Rugrats” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus.

The second season will consist of 13 episodes. News of the renewal comes as eight new episodes of Season 1 are scheduled to drop on the streamer on Oct. 7. The new episodes also includes a half-hour Halloween special where Tommy needs his friends’ help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party as their parents seem to disappear one by one.

“Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount Plus,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for Paramount Plus. “With the renewal of ‘Rugrats’ for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy.”

The new series stars EG Daily as Tommy Pickles, Nancy Cartwright as Chuckie Finster, Cheryl Chase as Angelica Pickles, Cree Summer as Susie Carmichael, and Kath Soucie as Phil and Lil DeVille, all of whom are reprising their roles from the original series.

New cast members include Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey as Tommy’s parents, Didi and Stu Pickles, Tony Hale as Chuckie’s father, Chas Finster, Natalie Morales as Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille, Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons as Angelica’s parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles, Nicole Byer and Omar Miller as Susie’s parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael, and Michael McKean as Grandpa Lou Pickles.

“This next season of ‘Rugrats’ will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation. “For 30 years, the ‘Rugrats’ have resonated with fans around the globe and we can’t wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters.”

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, “Rugrats” is based on the series of the same name created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo, and Paul Germain. Kate Boutilier and Casey Leonard are executive producers. Dave Pressler and Rachel Lipman serve as co-executive producers, with Kellie Smith as line producer on season two. Charlie Adler serves as the voice director. Production is overseen by Mollie Freilich, senior manager of current series animation at Nickelodeon.